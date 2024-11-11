Smile Design Provides Free Full-Mouth Reconstruction to 15 Local Veterans

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Smile Design Dentistry

In honor of Veteran's Day, a team of nearly 20 Smile Design dentists from across our area gave 15 veterans their smiles back. They did a free full-mouth reconstruction, which is essentially tooth replacement surgery with dental implants to restore their smiles, confidence, and chewing function.

This was made possible by dentists donating their time and services, and dental companies donating the implants and other products used. All the veterans had to do was show up and be excited about getting a new smile!

Smile Design has 60 locations across Florida, and they are proud to be serving the greater Tampa community. This was the company's third year giving back to the community in this way, and their goal is to treat more veterans at more locations in the years to come.

For more information, visit TheSmileDesign.com.