Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Skincare, Swimsuits & More: Check Out These Must-Haves from Lifestyle Expert Sima Cohen

From skincare to unique grocery items to swimsuits and sneakers - lifestyle expert Sima Cohen joins us with some must-haves.
Posted at 7:32 AM, Jun 05, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Sima Cohen

For more information on all products discussed, visit:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com