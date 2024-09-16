Sisterhood of Strength: Brands Funding Innovative Breast Cancer Research

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Breast Cancer Research Foundation

All of the KnitWell Group’s brands – Ann Taylor, LOFT, Talbots, Haven Well Within, Lane Bryant, Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market – are partnering with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation this October to fund innovative prevention research through the Sisterhood of Strength campaign.

For more information, visit KnitwellGroup.com or BCRF.org.