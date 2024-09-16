Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Sisterhood of Strength: Brands Funding Innovative Breast Cancer Research

All of the KnitWell Group’s brands – Ann Taylor, LOFT, Talbots, Haven Well Within, Lane Bryant, Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market – are partnering with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation this October to fund innovative prevention research through the Sisterhood of Strength campaign.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Breast Cancer Research Foundation

All of the KnitWell Group’s brands – Ann Taylor, LOFT, Talbots, Haven Well Within, Lane Bryant, Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market – are partnering with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation this October to fund innovative prevention research through the Sisterhood of Strength campaign.

For more information, visit KnitwellGroup.com or BCRF.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com