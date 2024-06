Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Innovative Communications Group

Before heading to the UK, Europe, and Ireland for a summer tour, singer-songwriter Ashley Paul joins us in studio! She performs her latest track Hearts Up.

For more information, visit AshPaulMusic.com, or follow her on Instagram and Facebook. You can listen to Ashley Paul on Spotify as well!