Signature Eat & Drink Extravaganza - TASTE at the Straz - Happening April 27

Supporting the arts never tasted so good. TASTE at the Straz 2024, the annual eat-and-drink extravaganza fundraiser for the Straz, is happening on April 27.

You can enjoy the Bay Area’s best food, craft brews, cocktails, and more on Tampa's beautiful Riverwalk for one all-inclusive price.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org/TASTE.

This signature fundraising event has raised more than $3 million in support of the Straz Center’s world-class productions and arts education programs.