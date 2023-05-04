Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Sidewalks in St. Pete to Be Transformed Next Weekend for the Tampa Bay Chalk Festival

Next weekend, the sidewalks of 22nd Street in St. Pete will be transformed into a kaleidoscope of colorful squares. The inaugural Tampa Bay Chalk Festival is happening on Saturday, May 13.
Posted at 8:04 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 08:04:06-04

The inaugural Tampa Bay Chalk Festival is happening next Saturday, May 13 in St. Pete!

The sidewalks of 22nd Street between 7th Avenue South and 9th Avenue South on the historic Deuces will be transformed into a kaleidoscope of colorful squares. Professionals, beginners, and everyone in between are invited to register to take part as an artist or a viewer.

The Tampa Bay Chalk Festival is being hosted by the Pinellas Diaspora Arts Project. They're a nonprofit on a mission to support, encourage, and promote black and brown arts and artists in Tampa Bay while providing family engagements with a focus on health and wellness.

The Tampa Chalk and Art Fest is a community event that's fun for the entire family. It all kicks off at 9am on Saturday, May 13.

For more information, visit TampaBayChalkFestival.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com