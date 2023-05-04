Sidewalks in St. Pete to Be Transformed Next Weekend for the Tampa Bay Chalk Festival

The inaugural Tampa Bay Chalk Festival is happening next Saturday, May 13 in St. Pete!

The sidewalks of 22nd Street between 7th Avenue South and 9th Avenue South on the historic Deuces will be transformed into a kaleidoscope of colorful squares. Professionals, beginners, and everyone in between are invited to register to take part as an artist or a viewer.

The Tampa Bay Chalk Festival is being hosted by the Pinellas Diaspora Arts Project. They're a nonprofit on a mission to support, encourage, and promote black and brown arts and artists in Tampa Bay while providing family engagements with a focus on health and wellness.

The Tampa Chalk and Art Fest is a community event that's fun for the entire family. It all kicks off at 9am on Saturday, May 13.

For more information, visit TampaBayChalkFestival.com.