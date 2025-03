Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: VIP Media Solutions

Shultz K9 Enforcement Inc is a leading dog training company in South Florida. We're talking with founder Fritz Shultz Monfiston about how it started and the effective curriculums they offer for all dog breeds!

For more information, visit ShultzK9.com or call (954) 552-4282.