Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Shipt

From gifting to hosting, Shipt makes last-minute shopping a breeze so you can spend more time with the people you love.

Shipt seasonal shipping expert Julie Coop joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share her tips and resources for the holidays and beyond.

For more information, visit Shipt.com or download the Shipt app.