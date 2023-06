Dr. Marnie Bauer is giving back to our community the best way dentists can, with a beautiful new smile!

One applicant will be hand-picked by Dr. Marnie Bauer’s team, for a complete smile makeover of their dreams.

If you are a woman between the ages of 25-65 and you’re seeking to enhance your oral health and restore confidence to your smile, you're invited to apply!

Applications are now open through July 10! For more information on eligibility, visit SheSmilesFL.com.