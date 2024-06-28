Watch Now
Shark Week 2024 Starts July 7: We're Breaking Down What You Can Expect

Discover Channel's Shark Week begins on Sunday, July 7. We're talking with shark experts Dr. Austin Gallagher and Liv Dixon about what you can expect.
Posted at 7:57 AM, Jun 28, 2024

For more information and the full schedule, visit Discovery.com/Shark-Week

