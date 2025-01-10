Watch Now
Seventh Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Happening at Straz Center on January 17

Arts Legacy REMIX: Seventh Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration is happening on Friday, January 17 at the Straz Center's TECO Theater.

It's a celebration including gospel music, the powerful writings of Dr. King and young voices sharing their hopes and vision for 2025.

The Straz Center's artist-in-residence, Fred Johnson joins us to give us a preview of what you can expect.

It's a free event, but registration is encouraged: StrazCenter.org. It's happening on Friday, January 17 from 7:30-9pm.

