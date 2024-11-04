Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Selby Gardens Named One of TIME Magazine's 100 World’s Greatest Places

Selby Gardens was recently named in TIME Magazine as one of 100 “World’s Greatest Places!” President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki shares all the fun happening this season.
Posted
and last updated

Selby Gardens was recently named in TIME Magazine as one of 100 World’s Greatest Places! President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki shares all the fun happening this season.

The Orchid Show: PURPLE! is on view now through December 1. It combines a stunning display of purple orchids in the Tropical Conservatory with a dynamic exhibition of botanical books, prints, photographs, and other materials in the Museum of Botany & the Arts.

Beginning November 9, Selby Gardens is also excited to collaborate with Artist-in-Residence, the iconic Patti Smith at the Historic Spanish Point campus with a new exhibition, “Patti Smith: A Book of Days.” The exhibition will feature a selection of photographs taken by the famed poet and musician that offer an intimate view of her life on and off the road.

For more information, visit Selby.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com