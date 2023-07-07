Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Season Two of MTV's 'Caught in the Act: Unfaithful' Premieres Next Week

With the help of Tami Roman and a team of relationship experts, spurned lovers take their cheating partners to task and get justice for their broken hearts. Season two of MTV's "Caught in the Act: Unfaithful" premieres on Tuesday, July 11.
Posted at 8:25 AM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 08:25:09-04

MTV’s “Tuesday Night Takeover” heats up with an all-new season of Caught in the Act: Unfaithful.

In Season Two, Tami teams up with suspicious lovers to catch and confront their cheating partners. After the investigation, Tami and our relationship coaches—featuring a special guest appearance by DJ Envy (host of The Breakfast Club and author of the bestselling book Real Life, Real Love)—advise our suspicious lovers on how to move forward.

In the end, the suspicious lover can join forces with their partner’s other lover or take them both down in an undercover ambush.

Season two premieres on Tuesday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. For more information, visit MTV.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com