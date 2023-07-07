Season Two of MTV's 'Caught in the Act: Unfaithful' Premieres Next Week

MTV’s “Tuesday Night Takeover” heats up with an all-new season of Caught in the Act: Unfaithful.

In Season Two, Tami teams up with suspicious lovers to catch and confront their cheating partners. After the investigation, Tami and our relationship coaches—featuring a special guest appearance by DJ Envy (host of The Breakfast Club and author of the bestselling book Real Life, Real Love)—advise our suspicious lovers on how to move forward.

In the end, the suspicious lover can join forces with their partner’s other lover or take them both down in an undercover ambush.

Season two premieres on Tuesday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. For more information, visit MTV.com.