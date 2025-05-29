Watch Now
Seashells & Sunshine: Fort Myers’ Island Jewel Welcomes Summer

Visit Lee County| Morning Blend
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau

As National Seashell Day and the first day of summer arrive on June 20, Sanibel Island, the Seashell Capital of the World, offers more than sand and sun. It offers a hunt for nature’s jewelry….seashells.

Sanibel Island is commonly known as ‘The Seashell Capital of the World’ as there are more than 400 species of shells that can be found on the island’s beaches. That, combined with the fact that 70% of the island is in conservation, there are no traffic lights, no buildings taller than a palm tree, no franchises and over 26 miles of bike trails, all things that make this island a truly unique destination.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: visitfortmyers.com

