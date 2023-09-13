Scream, Shout, Let It All Out: We're Taking You Inside Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay!

Tampa Bay's most terrifying Halloween event is back! We're taking you inside Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay!

There are haunted houses, scare zones, sinister shows, and more throughout the entire park! Unspeakable horror lives in every dark corner, including on Busch Gardens’ pulse-pounding thrill rides.

Howl-O-Scream is bringing fear to the next level and once you’re in, there’s nothing to fear but everything.

It runs select nights now through October 31. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit BuschGardensTampa.com.