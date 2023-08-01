Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Science After Dark & Butterfly Encounters: Check Out All the Fun to Be Had at MOSI!

MOSI has so much happening before the end of summer! We're breaking down some of the fun for both kids and adults.
Posted at 9:20 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 09:20:00-04

MOSI has so much happening before the end of summer! We're breaking down some of the fun for both kids and adults.

S.T.E.A.M. Team Superhero Training Academy - Open through Labor Day

  • Encourages kids and their families to keep moving while demonstrating how much fun staying active can be!
  • Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics concepts are explored through physical and intellectual activity.
  • This exhibit encourages you to use your brains and brawn!

LIVECycles Butterfly Encounter

  • You'll get to walk into this encounter with butterflies and check out caterpillars and chrysalis as well!
  • Right now you might be able to spot a malachite, pipevine swallowtails, zebra longwings, julias, white peacocks, great southern whites, or even the ever-popular monarch.

Science After Dark: Butterflies and Bugs - Friday, August 25

  • Get buggy at this Science After Dark. Check out MOSI's new butterflies, see like you have compound eyes, and dissect a grasshopper. Are you brave enough to try a tasty bug treat?
  • Ticket includes: light appetizers, beer and wine samplings, MOSI exhibits, hands-on activities, Oculus Rift Beat Saber station, liquid nitrogen ice cream, interactive labs, and more!

The Science of the Cuban Sandwich - Saturday, September 16

  • Bring your appetite to this fascinating exploration of the science behind one of Tampa Bay’s most beloved sandwiches! The Science of the Cuban Sandwich event at MOSI is a unique opportunity to learn about the scientific principles of this culinary classic.
  • Led by expert scientists and chefs, this friendly competition will delve into the physics of baking bread, the chemistry of sandwich fillings, and the biology of taste and flavor.
  • Whether you’re a sandwich lover looking to deepen your appreciation of this iconic food, or a science enthusiast eager to learn about the fascinating principles that govern our culinary world, the Science of the Cuban Sandwich event at MOSI is not to be missed!
  • Included with ticket: 1 drink ticket, 1 raffle ticket, swag bag for the 1st 100 guests, live music, and delicious food samples.

For more information about these events, visit MOSI.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com