School Buses & the Drive for Cleaner, Low Emission Alternatives

When parents put a child on a school bus, the expectation is that their student will arrive safely and ready to learn. With significant funding available through the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program, there’s never been a better time to prioritize ensuring every child has a safe, clean, healthy ride to school by replacing aging, dirty diesel buses with clean propane buses.

Tucker Perkins, President and CEO of PERC, the Propane Education & Research Council, joins us to discuss cleaner options for the nation’s school bus fleets and a study that shows how low-emission buses are linked to improved test scores.

For more information, visit BetterOurBuses.com.