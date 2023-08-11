Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

School Buses & the Drive for Cleaner, Low Emission Alternatives

We're talking with the president &amp; CEO of the Propane Education &amp; Research Council about the benefits of propane-powered buses.
Posted at 8:53 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 08:53:59-04

When parents put a child on a school bus, the expectation is that their student will arrive safely and ready to learn. With significant funding available through the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program, there’s never been a better time to prioritize ensuring every child has a safe, clean, healthy ride to school by replacing aging, dirty diesel buses with clean propane buses.

Tucker Perkins, President and CEO of PERC, the Propane Education & Research Council, joins us to discuss cleaner options for the nation’s school bus fleets and a study that shows how low-emission buses are linked to improved test scores.

For more information, visit BetterOurBuses.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com