Scam-Proof Your Summer: Essential Advice for Safe Online Transactions

Last year, the FTC received 2.6 million fraud reports – and $10 billion in consumer losses. Chief fraud risk management officer at Early Warning, Ben Chance, joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share tips to empower you with the latest strategies to protect your transactions and steer clear of digital fraud.
Posted at 7:42 AM, Jul 03, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser:

For more information, visit ZellePay.com/Safety-Education.

