Scam-Proof Your Summer: Essential Advice for Safe Online Transactions

Last year, the FTC received 2.6 million fraud reports – and $10 billion in consumer losses.

Ben Chance, the chief fraud risk management officer at Early Warning, the network operator of Zelle®, joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share tips to empower you with the latest strategies to protect your transactions and steer clear of digital fraud.

For more information, visit ZellePay.com/Safety-Education.