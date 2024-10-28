Say It Three Times! Discover Airbnb’s New 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Icon

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Airbnb

Are you ready to be transported into the quirky, spooky world of Beetlejuice? Airbnb has just unveiled their ghoulish “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” icon experience, allowing fans to step into the eerie world of the Deetz family.

Located in New Jersey, the iconic home – just as it appears in Warner Brothers’s recently released Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – will offer guests an otherworldly experience where anything can (and does) happen. Not only has Beetlejuice Beetlejuice officially become one of the top five highest-earning comedies in domestic box office history, but Beetlejuice-themed costumes are also trending for Halloween 2024. Guests will uncover hidden Beetlejuice Beetlejuice easter eggs throughout the home while also enjoying the unique experiences including an unforgettable art class where you’ll unleash your deepest fears into the void.

Fans can request to book the 10 three-hour experiences now through November 4 at Airbnb.com/Beetlejuice, with experiences occurring November 16- 27 for up to 6 guests each, at $0 per person. Guests who book this experience also receive a one-night stay at an Airbnb listing in neighboring Princeton, New Jersey at no additional cost.