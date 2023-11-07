Saxophonist Kyle Schroeder Looking for Family to Donate to This Holiday Season

Local saxophonist Kyle Schroeder is looking to donate to a family here in Tampa Bay going through cancer this holiday season.

Schroeder just celebrated the release of his new Remembrance EP with a show at Ruth Eckerd Hall. The show sold out! He's donating a portion of the sales to a local family and he's still looking for the perfect recipient.

Email your story to info@kyleschroedermusic.com.

Schroeder is also playing a show with his saxophone hero Andy Snitzer next weekend. It's happening on Saturday, November 18 at the Palladium in St. Pete. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit KyleSchroederMusic.com.