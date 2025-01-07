Watch Now
Running with the Rays & FanFest: Celebrate the Rays' 2025 Season with Two Fun-Filled Events

Join the Tampa Bay Rays for two fun-filled events to celebrate the 2025 season!

Running with the Rays 5K presented by Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital is happening on Sunday, January 12. The course will begin on 1st Avenue South and continue through the streets of downtown St. Petersburg, routing through Al Lang Stadium, before finishing back on 1st Ave S.

All proceeds from the Running with the Rays 5K will benefit Hurricane Relief efforts in the Tampa Bay Area. For more information or to register, visit RaysBaseball.com/5K.

The Rays Fan Fest is happening on Saturday, February 15 from 1-5pm at the St. Pete Pier, located at 600 2nd Avenue NE. You'll be able to do everything from fishing with players to tiki boat rides!

Claim your free tickets beginning Wednesday, January 8. For more information, visit RaysBaseball.com.

