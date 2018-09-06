Roy Orbison and his trademark three-octave range voice is returning to the stage he commanded for decades through the magic of holographic technology. The North American leg of BASE Hologram’s debut event, Roy Orbison In Dreams: The Hologram Tour, will recreate the legendary singer through cutting edge holographic laser imaging as he performs newly recorded, never-before-heard, digitally remastered arrangements of his classics, backed by a live orchestra.

Known for his distinctive, impassioned voice, complex compositions, and dark emotional ballads, many critics describe Orbison’s music as operatic. Between 1960 and 1964, 22 of his songs placed on the Billboard Top 40, which paved the way for his successful career, marked by entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and making him one of the top 100 artists of all time. Universally recognized as one of the great music legends and praised by everyone from Bruce Springsteen to Elvis Presley, Orbison’s catalogue includes such chart-toppers as Oh, Pretty Woman, You Got It, Only The Lonely, Crying, I Drove All Night, It’s Over and In Dreams; the latter was featured by David Lynch in his classic film Blue Velvet. Orbison was a member of the Traveling Wilburys super-group, along with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, and Jeff Lynne in 1988. He recorded his last solo album, Mystery Girl the same year.

The In Dreams: Roy Orbison “The Hologram Tour" will allow fans old and new to get the chance to experience one of the most iconic and revered figures in the history of the medium in a spectacular and thrilling new way courtesy of new proprietary technology from BASE Entertainment spin-off BASE Hologram. CEO Brian Becker, an entertainment industry veteran with more than 35 years of experience building and managing worldwide live entertainment businesses will be joining Alex for these interviews. Prior to his time at BASE, Brian served as Chairman and CEO of Clear Channel Entertainment and Executive Vice President/ Director of SFX Entertainment.

Alex Orbison, along with his brothers Wesley and Roy Orbison, Jr., runs Roy’s Boys, L.L.C, the Nashville-based company that oversees the legacy of their late father.

