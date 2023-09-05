Rooted in Florida - Attracting Wildlife to your BackYard

Inviting wildlife into our landscapes is an important aspect of being Florida Friendly. By inviting wildlife to live in our landscapes, we increase habitat to support life. We get to view and observe various kinds of wildlife and certain types of organisms like birds and bees can help control landscape pests. Be Florida Friendly by adding bird houses, snags to perch and nest, layered landscaping to offer varying heights to rest and feed, provide native plants for nectar sources, and reduce pesticide use.
