Reward Yourself and Others: Make the Most Of Your Credit Card Rewards During the Holiday

We've entered the holiday season and preparations have begun! We're getting insight into how we can spend smarter and even get some cash back.
Posted at 9:02 AM, Nov 09, 2023
Before you know it, holiday music will start playing in stores and savvy shoppers will start making their lists of items to buy. Plans will be set in place to spend their money on gifts, food, decorations, and more. It can put a major dent in anyone’s wallet, but by using the right credit card, you can spend while earning cash back for yourself.

Savvy spenders can reward themselves this holiday season by taking advantage of credit card rewards. 

It is not just gifts that can put a dent in your wallet, there are expenses associated with the holiday season that a lot of people don’t budget for, whether its travel costs, prepping your home with holiday décor, friend gift-giving, or grocery purchases for holiday gatherings. It all adds up.

For more information, visit Chase.com/Freedom.

