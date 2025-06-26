Retired Fire Captain Launches Firemans Brew Coffee to Support Mental Health

As June comes to a close, we recognize Men's Mental Health Month, highlighting the vital need for mental health awareness, particularly among first responders. A passionate advocate on this front is retired LA County Fire Captain Rick Brandelli, a 38-year veteran celebrated for his service and multiple Valor commendations, who is now channeling his efforts into supporting the mental well-being of his fellow firefighters.

Brandelli has recently launched Firemans Brew Coffee®, a coffee brand with a purpose: to fuel hardworking Americans while funding mental health support for firefighters and first responders.

The statistics surrounding mental health in the firefighting community are staggering. Firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty, with nearly one in three having contemplated suicide. Tragically, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) affects firefighters at ten times the rate of the general population, yet only one in three seek help, often deterred by stigma or fears of repercussions.

“Firefighters don’t do the job for recognition—we do it for the people we serve and for each other,” says Brandelli. “After nearly four decades of service, I wanted to keep giving back. This brand is about continuing that spirit of service.”

Firemans Brew Coffee is available online at FiremansBrew.com and on Amazon. Use code FIRE to get 10% off your order.