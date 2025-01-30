Watch Now
Retail Revolution: Trends for Small Businesses and the Case for Shopping Local

We're learning more about the 2025 Faire Forecast, including how data is reshaping retail and why joy is the key to shopping this year.
Small businesses are more than just retail spaces—they’re the heartbeats of their communities. As the retail world evolves, local shops face exciting opportunities to thrive by embracing authenticity, connection, and the latest consumer trends.

Meaghan Murphy, small business cheerleader and author, joins us to share insights from the 2025 Faire Forecast, including how data is reshaping retail and why joy is the key to shopping this year.

