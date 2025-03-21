Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Reimagining Spring Break: Why More Travelers Are Choosing Longer and More Relaxing Vacations

Airbnb unveils this spring’s biggest travel trends.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Airbnb

Spring break isn’t just for students anymore! Travelers are redefining the season with longer, more immersive getaways, swapping the traditional party scene for cultural experiences and self-care escapes. So, where are people going, and what’s driving this shift?

Ali Killam from Airbnb joins us to share the latest insights on 2025’s biggest travel trends—including the destinations travelers are gravitating toward and why.

For more information, visit Airbnb.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com