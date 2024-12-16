Watch Now
Red Mesa Cantina Celebrating 15th Anniversary This New Year's Eve

Red Mesa Cantina is celebrating a major milestone this New Year’s Eve—its 15th anniversary!

The iconic St. Pete restaurant is marking this special occasion with a vibrant "Cantina Quinceañera," a nod to the cultural tradition of celebrating 15 years in grand style.

Since opening in 2009, Red Mesa Cantina has become a beloved local hotspot, offering flavorful dishes, unforgettable experiences, and a welcoming atmosphere for all. This anniversary is a testament to the loyal patrons and incredible staff who have helped make Red Mesa Cantina a community favorite.

For more information, visit RedMesaGroup.com/In-House-Events.

In addition to this milestone, Red Mesa Restaurant Group is celebrating several other achievements.

Red Mesa Mercado, another popular spot in the group, is commemorating its 10th anniversary in St. Pete, and in 2025, the original Red Mesa Restaurant will celebrate its 30th year in business.

These accomplishments highlight the group's dedication to delivering exceptional Latin-inspired flavors and vibrant experiences. With a rich history and an exciting future ahead, Red Mesa looks forward to many more years of unforgettable moments.

