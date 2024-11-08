Watch Now
Recovering from Helene & Milton: Tips on Selecting the Right Roofer with Strategic Roofing

As Tampa Bay continues to recover from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Strategic Roofing joins us to talk about how to choose the right roofer and why it's so important.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Strategic Roofing

We also talk about the services Strategic Roofing offers and what a client is responsible for if insurance covers the roof.

For more information or to get a free estimate, visit Strategic-Roofers.com or call 727-442-7663.

