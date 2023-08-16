Real Estate Market is Heating Up

Watch Now
There are many reasons to purchase a home right now, despite current mortgage rates and limited housing inventory. We're breaking it down with the National Association of REALTORS®.
There are many reasons to purchase a home right now, despite current mortgage rates and limited housing inventory. In fact, according to the National Association of REALTORS®:  

  • The construction of single-family homes reached an 11-month high in May 2023 and many are selling at near pre-pandemic levels due to the abundant inventory. 
  • The median existing-home price for all housing types in May was $396,100, a drop of 3.1% compared to a year ago ($408,600). 
  • While mortgage rates are significantly higher than last year, they are still considered historically low and have remained relatively steady. 

What’s more, homeownership continues to be a catalyst for Americans to build generational wealth. Over the past decade, the median-priced home in the U.S. gained nearly $200,000 in value, making the typical homeowner 40 times wealthier than if they had remained a renter. 
Jessica Lautz, Deputy Chief Economist and Vice President of Research for the National Association of REALTORS® joins us to discuss the real estate outlook for summer, fall, winter, and beyond. 

For more information, visit Realtor.com.

