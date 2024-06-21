Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Real Estate Friyay: The Importance of Being Properly Insured During Hurricane Season

Jennifer Hammond talks about the importance of insurance
Posted at 6:52 AM, Jun 21, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Hammond Real Estate Education, LLC

Don't let ignorance cost you a fortune this Hurricane season! Knowledge is power, and Jennifer's hurricane prep tips are your key to staying prepared and protected. Join us on ABC TV's The Morning Blend Tampa Bay as Jennifer J Hammond shares her expert hurricane prep tips specifically for real estate. Whether you are a seller, buyer, or current property owner, Jennifer will guide you through the essential steps to protect your investment and potentially save thousands of dollars. 📅 Tune In: The Morning Blend Tampa Bay 📺 Channel: ABC TV 📣 Special Guest: Jennifer YAY Hammond @jenniferjhammond on IG @Hammond_realestate on TikTok @Jenniferhammond on Twitter @Jennifer Hammond (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086139954754) [facebook.com]

Free book www.yayJennifer.com [yayjennifer.com]

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com