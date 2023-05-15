Rasmussen University Offering Grants to Help Critical Need for Medical Assistants

The demand for medical assistants is rising much faster than average for all professions, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. To help meet this critical demand, Rasmussen University recently rolled out the Medical Assisting Inspire Grant, which offers up to $4,000 in savings toward tuition for eligible new students who start in July, August, or October 2023.

Medical assistants are highly valued medical professionals because their wide range of skills is essential to keeping a healthcare facility running smoothly.

“Medical assistants are the backbone of a physician’s office. They are often the first point of contact for patients. Their focus can range from working directly with patients by collecting patient history, taking vitals, or preparing lab samples to administrative tasks like scheduling appointments or updating medical records,” says Bonnie Pacheco, medical assisting program coordinator for Rasmussen University’s Tampa/Brandon campus. “Healthcare is one of the most rewarding, in-demand professions that you can pick.”

While most medical assistants work in doctor’s offices, you may also find them in other settings including hospitals, outpatient care centers, long and short-term care centers, chiropractic offices, and dental clinics.

Click here to learn more about Rasmussen’s medical assisting program. And to learn more about the Medical Assisting Inspire Grant, click here.