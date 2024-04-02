Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

'Raising Mentally Strong Kids': What’s Missing From Most Parenting Books

We're talking about modern new strategies for raising mentally strong kids with brain and mental health expert Dr. Daniel Amen.
Posted at 8:53 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 08:53:36-04

In a time when many children and young adults are struggling, parents are looking for help in bringing up mentally healthy kids equipped to thrive in the modern world. Finally, evidence-based help is available to assist overwhelmed parents, who are trying their best, but feel like they’re falling short.

We're talking with neuropsychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen about what's missing from most parenting books. In his book Raising Mentally Strong Kids, neuroscience meets love and logic, and parents are given practical tools to help children of all ages deal with behavioral problems.

For more information, visit RaisingMentallyStrongKids.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com