Raise a Stein to Bier Fest at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay!

A slice of Bavaria returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay as the park celebrates its fan-favorite Bier Fest event! It starts this Friday, July 21 and runs through September 4.
Posted at 8:33 AM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 08:33:58-04

Commemorating six years of Oktoberfest-inspired festivities, Bier Fest returns for its longest run yet with 15 newly created menu items inspired by classic German flavors and 60 brews from regions near and far.

Bier Fest is included with any daily admission, Fun Card or Annual Pass. For more information, visit BuschGardensTampa.com.

