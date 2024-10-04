Watch Now
Puerto Rican Artists on Display at Winter Park's Rollins Museum of Art

Rollins Museum of Art is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an exclusive art exhibit.
Just an hour-and-a-half drive away, Rollins Museum of Art is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an exclusive art exhibit: Nostalgia for My Island: Puerto Rican Painting from the Museo de Arte de Ponce (1786-1962).

This collection features 20 works by prominent Puerto Rican painters, including masterpieces by celebrated artists such as José Campeche y Jordán and Francisco Oller y Cestero.

The exhibition runs through January 5, 2025, and admission is free.

The museum is committed to embracing diversity and inclusivity, and the exhibition is accompanied by a fully illustrated bilingual catalog. Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience the beauty and significance of Puerto Rican art firsthand!

For more information, visit Rollins.edu/RMA.

