Puerto Rican Artists on Display at Winter Park's Rollins Museum of Art

Just an hour-and-a-half drive away, Rollins Museum of Art is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an exclusive art exhibit: Nostalgia for My Island: Puerto Rican Painting from the Museo de Arte de Ponce (1786-1962).

This collection features 20 works by prominent Puerto Rican painters, including masterpieces by celebrated artists such as José Campeche y Jordán and Francisco Oller y Cestero.

The exhibition runs through January 5, 2025, and admission is free.

The museum is committed to embracing diversity and inclusivity, and the exhibition is accompanied by a fully illustrated bilingual catalog. Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience the beauty and significance of Puerto Rican art firsthand!

For more information, visit Rollins.edu/RMA.