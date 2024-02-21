Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic is This Weekend: Easy Recipes for After the Race

The Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic is this weekend! We're talking about post-race nutrition.
Posted at 8:36 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 08:36:01-05

The Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic is this weekend on February 24 & 25! We're showing you some great recipes for after the race.

Find the recipes here:

To register for the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic, visit RunGasparilla.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com