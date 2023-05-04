Watch Now
Preparing for Hurricane Season: Comfort All Stars Tells Us Why Now Is the Time to Get a Generator

Hurricane season is less than a month away. If you've been thinking about getting a whole-home generator or backup power source, now is the time, Comfort All Stars tells us why!
They're offering a special deal — $1,000 off a Generac Whole Home Generator. It will keep the lights on, food and important items cold, and power flowing. Comfort All Stars will install it for you and they say if you don't start the process now, it probably won't be up and running before you need it.

For more information, visit ComfortAllStars.com or call (813) 967-8277.

