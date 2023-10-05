Pop/R&B Duo NASRUS Releases New Single 'Neurotic Goddess'

Pop/R&B duo NASRUS join us in studio to talk about and perform their newly-released single "Neurotic Goddess!"

NASRUS is a self-identifying acronym, that combines the duo's initials (Norm Adams & Shawn Rivera), with the word “us” at the end. Their goal was to create a musical experience that’s fun, engaging, and one where they don’t have to take ourselves too seriously.

Some of you may recognize Shawn! He was a member of the 90s R&B group Az Yet, whose debut album on LaFace Records went platinum, selling over one million physical copies. In 1998, Az Yet received a Grammy nomination in the category of “Best R&B Performance by a Group or Duo”, for their cover of Chicago’s “Hard to Say I’m Sorry”, which featured Chicago’s lead singer, Peter Cetera.

For more information, visit NASRUS.com, or follow them on social media @NASRUSMusic.