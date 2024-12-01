Watch Now
Planet Fitness' Perksfest can help members save on popular brands

Give the gift of fitness
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness’ National Trainer, Teddy Savage, is here with tips & tricks to improve physical and mental health so we can do more enjoying and less stressing this holiday season. Plus he’s sharing all about Planet Fitness’ PerksFest – and how members can save on popular brands like HelloFresh, Hotels.com, Ninja, SeatGeek and more through December 6, just in time for the holidays. PF Perks have saved members more than $7.6M this year and PerksFest will continue that momentum throughout the holiday

