Pirate Pup Parade & Costume Contest Happening This Weekend on Water Street

It’s almost Gasparilla time, and this year, Water Street Tampa is introducing its very first Pirate Pup Parade — giving mutts of all types a chance to strut their stuff down Water Street.

It's all happening Sunday, January 14 from 11am - 2pm. On Jan. 14 from 11am – 2 pm, guests with dogs and dog-lovers alike are invited to Water Street Tampa to enjoy or take part in the parade, pet-friendly activities, and even a Pirate Pup Costume Contest. You can enjoy face painting, pet caricatures, and more!

You must register your pet to participate in the Pirate Pup Parade.

For more information, visit WaterStreetTampa.com.