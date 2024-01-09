Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Pirate Pup Parade & Costume Contest Happening This Weekend on Water Street

It’s almost Gasparilla time, and this year, Water Street Tampa is introducing its very first Pirate Pup Parade — giving mutts of all types a chance to strut their stuff down Water Street.
Posted at 9:00 AM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 09:00:20-05

It’s almost Gasparilla time, and this year, Water Street Tampa is introducing its very first Pirate Pup Parade — giving mutts of all types a chance to strut their stuff down Water Street.

It's all happening Sunday, January 14 from 11am - 2pm. On Jan. 14 from 11am – 2 pm, guests with dogs and dog-lovers alike are invited to Water Street Tampa to enjoy or take part in the parade, pet-friendly activities, and even a Pirate Pup Costume Contest. You can enjoy face painting, pet caricatures, and more!

You must register your pet to participate in the Pirate Pup Parade.

For more information, visit WaterStreetTampa.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com