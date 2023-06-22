Pinellas Technical College Helping Students Graduate with No Debt & Job Placement

We hear a lot about college graduates who are buried in debt and having trouble finding jobs in their degree field.

But, there's an option right here in Tampa Bay that will have you graduating virtually debt free with job placement.

Pinellas Technical College offers about 60 different programs, one of them being TV and Video Production. They offer individualized, interactive, and self-paced instruction, while being hands-on with high-end equipment.

Each program takes about one year. It's intense - five hours a day, five days a week.

Pinellas Technical College has two campuses - one in St. Pete and one in Clearwater.

For more information, visit MyPTC.edu.