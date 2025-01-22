Pinellas TacoFest 2025: Brace Yourself for the Battle of the Bites

Calling all taco masters and food fanatics! The Pinellas Taco Fest is back for its fourth year, bigger and tastier than ever before.

Get ready to witness a fierce culinary competition, indulge in endless tacos, and celebrate your love for all things taco-rific on Saturday, January 25 from 11am - 7pm and Sunday, January 26 from 11am - 5pm. England Brothers Park is located at 5010 81 St Ave N in Pinellas Park.

Here’s what you can expect at this year’s festival: - Taco Triumphs:



Last year, Tampa Bay devoured a staggering 25,000 tacos. Make sure to join us as we aim to surpass that epic number in 2025.

Battle of the Best: Cheer on more than 20 talented local chefs as they compete for the prestigious title of “Best Taco in Tampa Bay 2025”. Categories include chicken, beef, pork, seafood, and a wildcard “other” section for the most inventive creations.

Judging Panel: Local food bloggers and community influencers will taste-test and award scores based on appearance, flavor, and creativity, culminating in accolades for Most Creative Taco and Most Craveable Taco.

Taco Eating Showdown: Think you can conquer a mountain of tortillas? Enter the Sunday-Funday Taco Eating Challenge and showcase your skills! (Entry fees apply.)

Support a Good Cause: Enjoy tacos and cold drinks while making a difference—proceeds will benefit Get Rescued, Inc. helping our furry friends in need across Florida.

Live Music: Onobi Guitars, The 727 Band, Greg Woodruff Duo and LongNeck Band Both admission and parking are free.

“You don’t want to miss this flavorful fiesta. Bring your appetite, your thirst for a culinary adventure, and your dancing shoes as we celebrate Tampa Bay’s taco-tastic love," said event organizer Suzanne King.

Event Schedule:



Saturday, January 25

11am to 1pm: Taco Chef Competition 1:30pm to 4pm: Onabi Guitars 4:30pm to 7pm: The 727 Band

Sunday, January 26

11:30am to 1pm: The Greg Woodruff Duo 2pm: Taco Eating Competition 2:30pm to 5pm: LongNeck Band



For more information and updates, follow Pinellas TacoFest on Facebook.