Pick up a Pink Pumpkin: Join CITY Furniture in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CITY Furniture
Join CITY Furniture in the fight against breast cancer. So far, they've raised $1.7 million in funds for breast cancer research.
Pick up a Pink Pumpkin!
- You can spread hope while trick or treating. Pick up your Pink Pumpkins bucket at your local showroom and fill the community with the color of hope during Halloween. Find a showroom near you.
Give Back by Shopping for a Mattress (No Purchase Necessary!)
- Individuals that visit a CITY showroom and complete a mattress test rest, will not only receive a $10 gift card, but also trigger a $10 donation to the ACS on their behalf. Now through the end of the year, stop by a CITY showroom and an associate can help you.
Get Screened
- A mammography truck will be on-site at CITY Furniture Clearwater on October 23 from 8am - noon. Make your appointment at 3DMobileMammography.com for quick, easy screening.