Pick up a Pink Pumpkin: Join CITY Furniture in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CITY Furniture

Join CITY Furniture in the fight against breast cancer. So far, they've raised $1.7 million in funds for breast cancer research.

Pick up a Pink Pumpkin!



You can spread hope while trick or treating. Pick up your Pink Pumpkins bucket at your local showroom and fill the community with the color of hope during Halloween. Find a showroom near you.

Give Back by Shopping for a Mattress (No Purchase Necessary!)



Individuals that visit a CITY showroom and complete a mattress test rest, will not only receive a $10 gift card, but also trigger a $10 donation to the ACS on their behalf. Now through the end of the year, stop by a CITY showroom and an associate can help you.

Get Screened

