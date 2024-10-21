Watch Now
Pick up a Pink Pumpkin: Join CITY Furniture in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

Join CITY Furniture in the fight against breast cancer. So far, they've raised $1.7 million in funds for breast cancer research.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CITY Furniture

Pick up a Pink Pumpkin!

  • You can spread hope while trick or treating. Pick up your Pink Pumpkins bucket at your local showroom and fill the community with the color of hope during Halloween. Find a showroom near you.

Give Back by Shopping for a Mattress (No Purchase Necessary!)

  • Individuals that visit a CITY showroom and complete a mattress test rest, will not only receive a $10 gift card, but also trigger a $10 donation to the ACS on their behalf. Now through the end of the year, stop by a CITY showroom and an associate can help you.

Get Screened

  • A mammography truck will be on-site at CITY Furniture Clearwater on October 23 from 8am - noon. Make your appointment at 3DMobileMammography.com for quick, easy screening.
