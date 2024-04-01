Phase One of Selby Gardens three-phase Master Plan is officially open, adding more than 188,000 square feet of new facilities and amenities to the iconic Downtown Sarasota campus, which is uniquely dedicated to the display and study of epiphytic orchids, bromeliads, gesneriads, ferns, and other tropical plants.

On View at the Selby Gardens’ Museum of Botany & the Arts: On View through June 30 at MSBG Museum of Botany & the Arts is the exhibition "Yayoi Kusama: A letter to Georgia O’Keeffe," which explores the unexpected yet profoundly impactful mentoring relationship that developed between iconic artists Yayoi Kusama and Georgia O'Keeffe. In the mid-1950s, Yayoi Kusama was a young artist living in Japan, where her future was very uncertain. Seeking advice from a more established female artist, Kusama wrote to Georgia O’Keeffe, whose work she greatly admired but whom she had never met. To Kusama’s surprise, O’Keeffe responded, thus establishing a correspondence that gave the young Japanese artist the courage to move to America and pursue her career in New York City, which was then the center of the art world. Kusama’s decision, with O’Keeffe’s encouragement, forever changed the course of modern art history. This show explores the ways in which the work of both artists is rooted in nature, befitting an art and horticultural experience set in a botanical garden.

