Perfect Gifts for the Beauty Lovers in Your Life!

Looking for the perfect gift or want to get yourself holiday-ready? Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French joins us to help you get ahead and ready for all the beauty lovers in your life!
Posted at 8:46 AM, Dec 01, 2023
Tarte Cosmetics | Visit TarteCosmetics.com
Starlight Stunners Brush Set - $39

  • Everything you need to do a full face of makeup - glued & laser cut brush hairs to do the work for you with no shedding!

Tarte All Stars - Amazonian Clay Collectors Set - $54

  • Essential neutral shadow/liners with custom press designs make your eyes sparkle & create instant definition - sleek & chic packaging with gold base & full-size mirror – stuff in your purse or stockings, 4 gifts in 1

Mistletoe glow Blush Tape and Glow Tape Set - $39

  • Diamond complex brightens & restores luminosity - hybrid blush & glow kisses cheeks with dewy color

Secret | Available at food, drug and major retailers nationwide
Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant, Real Coconut - $6.99

  • The Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant Collection offers 48 hour odor protection and helps eliminate odor instead of just masking it.
  • With 3x more odor fighters than the leading aluminum free deodorant, this motion and moisture-activated deodorant works hard when you need it most.
  • The collection is dermatologist tested and free of aluminum, parabens, talc, and dyes.

Olay | Available at major retailers nationwide
Olay Super Serum - $34.99

  • It delivers visible results so good, it beat the #1 luxury serum in clinical testing.
  • Applying the serum is an irresistible addition to your skincare routine. OLAY scientists made the serum a gorgeous iridescent purple that becomes clear upon application to indicate when the product is fully absorbed into the skin.
  • It’s a superior product backed by science. The 5-in-1 formula helps improve skin texture, evens skin tone, firms skin, smooths visible lines, and provides long-lasting hydration.

Olay Hyaluronic Body Wash - $7.99
Olay Hyaluronic Body Lotion - $9.99

  • Crafted by Olay skin experts, the Hyaluronic Regimen infuses skin with nourishing ingredients that break the winter dry skin cycle and reveal visibly smoother skin in just 14 days.
  • Olay Hyaluronic Body Wash is their most premium body wash, featuring moisturizing ingredients that penetrate skin’s surface to nourish and restore dry, thirsty skin.
  • Olay Hyaluronic Body Lotion is crafted with a nutrient-rich and fast absorbing formula that visibly replenishes the skin to deliver deep moisture, locking in nourishment for all-day hydration throughout the winter months
  • This winter season, I have been loving the dual punch of hydration from Olay’s Hyaluronic Body Wash and Body Lotion.
  • I start my routine by cleansing and nourishing my skin with the body wash before following up with the body lotion that locks in the moisture for skin that’s healthier-looking despite winter skin stressors!

amika | Available at Sephora and loveamika.com
amika planet perk up dry shampoo duo - $28

  • amika planet perk up dry shampoo duo contains amika's cult-favorite dry shampoo in full-size + travel size.
  • infused with nutrient-rich sea buckthorn and natural rice starch, perk up dry shampoo is the ultimate miracle worker between wash days by giving your hair a freshly-washed look by absorbing oil and added volume without any white residue.

To find details on all of these great beauty ideas head to @momhint on Instagram

