Peaks of Health Metabolic Medical Center Hosting Back to School Donation Drive

Peaks of Health Metabolic Medical Center is holding its annual back-to-school event on July 13 from 10am - 2pm.
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jul 03, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Peaks of Health

Summer is winding down and kids will be going back to school before long. Of course, this means they’ll be needing school supplies for the new year, along with physicals.

It’s for this reason, Peaks of Health Metabolic Medical Center is holding its annual back-to-school event on July 13 from 10am - 2pm.

Anyone who makes a donation will receive a voucher for a free demo of their choice between Emsculpt Neo, Emface, or Emsella.

For more information, visit PeaksofHealth.com. Peaks of Health Metabolic Medical Center is located at 1120 S Belcher Road, Suite #2 in Largo.

