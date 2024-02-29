Paxton Medical Management practices, including Family Doctors of Pasadena and Suncoast Family Medical Associates, are at the forefront of the industry-wide shift from traditional fee-for-service models to value-based care (VBC). This approach emphasizes preventative medicine and building a strong, trusting relationship between patients and their primary care physicians.

Pioneers of Value-Based Care:



Paxton Medical Management prides itself on being pioneers of VBC, having embraced and practiced it since its inception for over 25 years. As leaders in the market, they have been recognized as #1 by Tampa Bay Newspapers, Humana, and more for their innovative approach and commitment to excellence in senior patient care. Their model allows physicians to focus on what matters most - the patient - by partnering with doctors to manage the business side of their practice. This leadership and dedication to innovation have established them as true leaders in the field.

Value-Based Care Explained:



Value-based care rewards practices for maintaining the overall health of their patients, rather than the volume of services provided. This model prioritizes preventative care, regular health screenings, and effective management of chronic conditions to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations or emergency visits.

The Importance of Preventative Medicine:



Their commitment to preventative medicine means actively working to anticipate and mitigate health issues before they become serious. This proactive approach not only improves the quality of life for our patients but also reduces long-term healthcare costs.

Establishing Trust and Communication:



A cornerstone of our practice is the strong relationship between our doctors and patients. This trust facilitates more accurate diagnoses, personalized treatment plans, and, ultimately, better health outcomes.

For more information on Suncoast Family Medical Associates, call 727-588-9572 or visit SuncoastFamilyMed.com. They are accepting new patients and accept Humana Medicare Advantage, Original Medicare and Medicare Supplements.

For more information on Family Doctors of Pasadena, call 727-328-3324 or visit FamilyDoctorsofPasadena.com. They are accepting new patients and accept Humana Medicare Advantage and Dual Certified Plans