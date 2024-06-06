Watch Now
Pasco Libraries Celebrate Summer Reading!

Posted at 8:53 AM, Jun 06, 2024

Head on over to one of the Pasco County Libraries for a wealth of summer fun! From book clubs to Reading with the Rays, the library offers something for all age groups!

- Summer Reading Challenge - Special performers at all library locations and logging reading minutes for prizes.
- Reading with the Rays program where readers will have a chance to read around the bases for free tickets to a Rays home game. This year, a special edition Tampa Bay Rays branded Pasco Libraries Card is available

For more information on these and other summer programs visit pascolibraries.org

