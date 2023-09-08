Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Party Like It's 1981 to Support the Children's Dream Fund

Children's Dream Fund is a local wish-granting organization making dreams come true for children with life-threatening illnesses. They need your support more than ever to make that happen!
Posted at 9:01 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 09:01:37-04

Children's Dream Fund is a local wish-granting organization making dreams come true for children with life-threatening illnesses.

They're hosting their largest fundraising event this month. Rewind to 1981, the year the Dream Fund was founded, at the totally RAD 80s-themed event. There will be dinner, cocktails, live music from the Spazmatics, and a costume contest!

"Dreaming Like it's 1981..." is happening on Friday, September 22 at Armature Works.

For more information, visit ChildrensDreamFund.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com