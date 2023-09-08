Party Like It's 1981 to Support the Children's Dream Fund

Children's Dream Fund is a local wish-granting organization making dreams come true for children with life-threatening illnesses.

They're hosting their largest fundraising event this month. Rewind to 1981, the year the Dream Fund was founded, at the totally RAD 80s-themed event. There will be dinner, cocktails, live music from the Spazmatics, and a costume contest!

"Dreaming Like it's 1981..." is happening on Friday, September 22 at Armature Works.

For more information, visit ChildrensDreamFund.org.