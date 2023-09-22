Watch Now
Painted Raven Performing Harvest Moon Celebration Concert in Gulfport

Painted Raven is honoring Native American culture and music as they present the Harvest Moon Celebration Concert next week!
Posted at 8:20 AM, Sep 22, 2023
Painted Raven presents the Harvest Moon Celebration Concert! It's happening on Friday, September 29 at the Catherine A. Hickman Theater in Gulfport.

This concert honors Native American culture and music. They set the stage with a traditional sage ceremony as you enter the theater and Native American flute music in the lobby, as you wait for the show to begin.

Painted Raven is an award-winning duo, featuring multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Annette Abbondanze and flutist and percussionist Holly Red Feather. The performers draw inspiration from Mother Earth, Native Culture, and wildlife.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the upcoming concert, visit Painted-Raven.com.

